Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
12.05.2022 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Insr Insurance Group ASA (222/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Insr Insurance Group ASA of May 16, 2022.
Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK
segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   INSRo    
ISIN code:   NO0010593544
Order book ID: 100379   

The last day of trading is May 13, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
