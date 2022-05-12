Cloud Testing Market size worth $ 19.46 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.33% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Rising adoption of cloud computing services across various industries such as retail and eCommerce; IT and telecom; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), acts as the major key growth driver of the Cloud Testing Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cloud Testing Market" By Component (Testing Platform/Tools, Services), By Application (BFSI, Transportation), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cloud Testing Market size was valued at USD 7.68 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.46 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.33% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=8885

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Testing Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Cloud Testing Market Overview

The rise in disposable income acts as a primary growth driver in the Global Cloud Testing Market. Testing a cloud consist of performance, interoperability, availability, security, multitenancy testing, and disaster recovery. Furthermore, cloud testing is argued by many issues such as meeting deadlines, limited budget, a large number of test cases, high cost per test, little reuse of tests, and geographical distributions of users. The major aim of cloud testing is to assure high-quality service delivery and evading data outages requires testing outside the data center or inside a data center or in both places. The application of cloud testing is seen in several sectors including e-commerce, IT and telecom, retail, banking and insurance, transportation, media, and entertainment.

With continuous delivery and uninterrupted services, this technology helps most retailers. It provides on-demand services to retailers to load their applications that are penetrated by multiple users per second. Furthermore, IT industries also have classified testing as a service, which is used for the validation of various software products owned by individuals or by an organization that acts as the major key growth driver of the Cloud Testing Market. On the contrary, the process and implementation cost of cloud testing is very high and because the cloud's resources are shared by several other organizations, demand for bandwidth always fluctuates which is the major restrain and impedes the Cloud Testing Market.

Key Developments

In March 2022 , Oracle announced to launch New Services and Capabilities that Focused on Giving Customers Even More Flexibility. The organization is expanding with 11 new networking, and storage services and capabilities that enable customers to run their workloads faster and more securely at lower costs.

, Oracle announced to launch New Services and Capabilities that Focused on Giving Customers Even More Flexibility. The organization is expanding with 11 new networking, and storage services and capabilities that enable customers to run their workloads faster and more securely at lower costs. In March 2021 , Tricentis announced it acquired Neotys. The acquisition will help to expedite the digital transformation of enterprises with the help of automated software testing.

Key Players

The major players in the market are IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Smartbear Software, Tricentis, Soasta, Xamarin, Cygnet Infotech, and Cavisson Systems.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cloud Testing Market On the basis of Component, Application, and Geography.

Cloud Testing Market, By Component

Testing Platform/Tools



Services

Cloud Testing Market, By Application

Media & Entertainment



Telecom & IT



BFSI



Transportation



Retail & E-commerce



Others

Cloud Testing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Data Visualization Tools Market By Tool (Standalone and Integrated), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise & Cloud), By Vertical (Transportations and Logistics, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce & Others), By Business Function (Human Resources, Marketing, Finance & Operations), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud Monitoring Tools Market By Product (Android Systems, IOS Systems, Windows Systems), By Application (Large Companies, SMEs), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Back Testing Software Market By Type (Cloud, Hybrid, On-premise), By Application (Shares, Foreign Exchange, Futures), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Hybrid Cloud Computing Market By Type (Software as a service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)), By Application (IT & Telecom, Healthcare), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Telecom Cloud Services building faster networking solutions using cloud technology

Visualize Cloud Testing Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg