The University of New South Wales and the University of Newcastle have revealed plans to join forces to develop and commercialize "world-leading" technology in solar, renewable hydrogen, storage and green metals.From pv magazine Australia The University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the University of Newcastle (UoN) said this week that they will lead an industry-backed R&D, clean energy and recycling business to "help Australia and the world transition to sustainable recycling and clean energy solutions and systems." The federal government said this week it will contribute AUD 50 million ($34.5 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...