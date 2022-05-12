Oxylabs: A Leading Web Scraping Conference OxyCon to Come Back in September

Registration now open for a free online event

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Global businesses are increasingly more dependent on public web data. However, the process and technology for collecting that data - web scraping - is still not widely understood. To close the knowledge gap, a leading web scraping solutions provider, Oxylabs , is organizing a free online conference - OxyCon. The event will take place on the 7-8th of September, and the registration is now open for everyone.

Organized for the third time, OxyCon 2022 will cover a variety of technical and business topics, as well as practical tips on how to optimize the public web data gathering to get the greatest impact. The event will deep dive into data gathering systems, architecture and daily scraping challenges. This year's theme will be Shaping the Digital Future Through Web Scraping.

"Web scraping is behind many of the world's most popular business tools that help us get the needed information easier. It's also indispensable for data specialists who are in the constant hunt for fresh and accurate business insights. Hence, the digital future without web scraping is impossible - it's being strongly shaped by this technology and its importance will only increase", - Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of the OxyCon's organizer Oxylabs explains the event's theme.

The two-day event is intended for a diverse audience - developers, business owners, data scientists and analysts, students, and all those who want to get to know the web scraping technology better. The event's sessions will be divided into three major sections depending on the topic and audience.

The first section The World of Public Data Collection for Businesses will include leading business experts sharing their experience and best practices on using external data for optimal business outcomes. Developers will enjoy a dedicated set of sessions under the topic of Overcoming Scraping Challenges as a Developer, where scraping experts will share tips and tricks beneficial in daily work. Meanwhile the section Scraping Infrastructure Management and Solutions will Focus on Scalability - a pressing topic for growing businesses.

OxyCon, an annual knowledge sharing and networking opportunity for the web scraping community, was first organized in 2019. Last year's conference attracted more than 1000 participant registrations. The conference's sessions are available to watch online here .

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a premium proxy and public web data acquisition solution provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilise the power of big data. Constant innovation, a large patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the data acquisition industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, Oxylabs was named the fastest-growing public data gathering solutions company in Europe in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list.

