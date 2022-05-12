Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("PLANT&CO" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to provide an update on its eCommerce business for its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Brands.

"Its has been a progressive quarter, and an even more progressive year for product development and revenue generation here at Plant&Co. Our more recent shareholder updates have been specific to acquisition execution in our restaurant vertical, however many shareholders have inquired about our CPG vertical and our progress on our growth plans. To that end I am pleased to give shareholders updates and highlights of our CPG business's eCommerce progress," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co.

CPG eCommerce Highlights: Holy Craps Brands

Total eCommerce sales revenue for the first 4 months of the year (January - April) increased by +30%

vs the same period in 2021.

The company recorded sustained organic growth with net new and repeat customer purchases across our

digital sales platforms of HolyCrap.com, Amazon.ca, and Amazon.com.

Total eCommerce sales revenue captured in April 2022 increased by +84% vs the same period in 2021.

The company recorded incremental sales from its new Oatmeal line attracting net new customers to our

brand, translating in increased sales accounted for across all product SKUs.

For the period of Q1 2022 vs the period of Q1 2021, the company recorded a total eCommerce sales

revenue increase of approximately +15%

The company recorded achievements for quarterly revenue targets as well as capturing double digit

growth from comparable quarters.

Continued execution of company sales initiatives has led to the capture of current sales achievements. The company continues to improve efficiencies in attracting new users to our base HolyCrap cereal range, and our continued focus on product development has led to the launch of a new cereal flavour, plus the launch of an entirely new product line of Oatmeal SKUs. These new products are attracting new users to the brand which contributed to our strong April growth.

"Alongside continued product development the company has been focused on producing forward-moving results. The CPG eCommerce numbers shared in this release are the result of the company's plans and execution which are now driving revenues and is also a reflection of how the company is successfully allocating resources to create shareholder value," said Shawn Moniz. "We look forward to continuing our achievements and further accelerating sales throughout 2022 and beyond."

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of plant-based food products through its brand portfolio of Holy Crap Foods, YamChops 'a plant-based butcher', LumberHeads Food Co., and Heal Wellness. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com , www.YamChops.com , www.LumberHeads.com , www.HealWellness.ca , and www.PlantandCo.com.

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd.

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

