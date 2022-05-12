MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151), a global specialty pharmaceutical company creating innovative medical solutions utilizing the latest biotechnology, today announced that two abstracts highlighting data and information for zandelisib, an investigational phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta ("PI3Kd") inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, will be presented at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress to be held June 9 17, 2022.

Oral Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of Zandelisib Administered by Intermittent Dosing (ID) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory (r/r) Follicular Lymphoma: Primary Analysis of the Global Phase 2 Study TIDAL

Session Title: Indolent mantle cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma Clinical

Presenter: Andrew David Zelenetz, PhD, MD

Time: June 11, 11:30am-12:45pm CEST

Abstract Code: S208

Poster Title: Zandelisib on Intermittent Dosing as a Single Agent or in Combination with Rituximab or Zanubrutinib in Relapsed or Refractory (r/r) Follicular Lymphoma (FL): Results from a Multi-Arm Phase 1b Study

Time: June 10, 2:30pm-3:45pm CEST

Presenter: Jacob Drobnyk Soumerai, MD

Abstract Code: P1114

The abstracts are available on the EHA Annual Congress website. All presentations will be made available on the EHA website for on-demand viewing on June 10, 2022.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains multiple clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in ongoing clinical trials which may support marketing approvals with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities globally. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com. Follow us on Twitter @MEI_Pharma and on LinkedIn.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin strives to create and deliver novel medicines with life-changing value. As a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company with a more than 70-year heritage, the company applies cutting-edge science, including expertise in antibody research and engineering, to address the needs of patients across multiple therapeutic areas such as nephrology, oncology, immunology/allergy and neurology. Across its four regions Japan, Asia Pacific, North America and EMEA/International Kyowa Kirin focuses on its purpose, to make people smile, and is united by its shared values of commitment to life, teamwork, innovation and integrity. Learn more about the Company at www.kyowakirin.com and on Twitter @KyowaKirin_US and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

