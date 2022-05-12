BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Application

12 May 2021

BH MACRO LIMTED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Block Listing Application



Application has been made by BH Macro Limited (the "Company") to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing totalling 2,350,938 Sterling Shares1 to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The above Sterling Shares to be block listed may be issued pursuant to the Company's existing authorities to issue new Sterling Shares on a non pre-emptive basis. These Sterling Shares may be issued inter alia to satisfy market demand and for the purposes of managing the premium to net asset value per Share at which the Sterling Shares are trading. When issued, these Sterling Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Sterling Shares in issue. It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00am on 17 May 2022.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

1The Sterling Shares are denominated in pounds sterling and are ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company