JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Niemann-Pick Disease Type C Spotlight Event Featuring Cyclo Therapeutics

- Live video webcast with moderated fireside chat with members of the Cyclo Therapeutics leadership team and Global Principal Investigator for the Phase 3 study, Professor Caroline Hastings, MD, on Monday, May 16th at 2:00 PM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC) Spotlight Event Featuring Cyclo Therapeutics on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. Access the event here.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. As part of the event, Cyclo Therapeutics will discuss NPC, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disorder characterized by abnormal accumulation of cholesterol in cells, and its ongoing development program of Trappsol® Cyclo for the treatment of NPC. Trappsol® Cyclo is the Company's proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, used intravenously (IV), which in multiple clinical studies has shown encouraging results to normalize the transportation of cholesterol in cells.

For the discussion, Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Lori McKenna Gorski, Global Head of Patient Advocacy of Cyclo Therapeutics will be joined by Professor Caroline Hastings, MD, Chair of the Phase 3 Trappsol® Cyclo Program Steering Committee and the Global Principal Investigator for the Company's ongoing TransportNPC study evaluating Trappsol® Cyclo for the treatment of NPC.

Dr. Hastings currently serves as the Pediatric hematologist oncologist, Director of Neuro-oncology, and Professor of Pediatrics at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland and is an advisor to U.S. and Australian NPC Advocacy organizations and to physicians globally on NPC. She has been practicing in the field of Pediatric Hematology Oncology since 1992 and has served as the director of the fellowship program at the Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland since 1996. She has devoted herself to her patients and to fostering education in this specialty. Her academic interests include tumors of the brain and spinal cord, relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and lysosomal storage diseases including Niemann Pick Type C disease.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Niemann-Pick Disease Type C Spotlight Event Featuring Cyclo Therapeutics will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.



About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

