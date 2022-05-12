Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Continues Global Expansion With the Acquisition of M&I Broadcast Services

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of M&I Broadcast Services, a broadcast services software company that provides appealing, mission-critical software to the industry.

Based out of the Netherlands, M&I has several solutions across several broadcast platforms, including radio automation software OmniPlayer, as well as Nimbus Newsroom for radio, TV and online.

"What started in 1992 as a small idea, has grown into a beautiful company over the last 30 years. M&I Broadcast Services makes appealing, mission-critical software and has acquired a worthy and prominent position in the media industry. As I see myself as more of an entrepreneur than an investor, we went looking for a new owner. In Valsoft Corporation, we have found a great partner who can take M&I Broadcast Services to the next level," explains departing CEO Harold de Groot.

M&I becomes the second media-based company in Valsoft's portfolio and is now the 18th European company under the Valsoft banner.

"With this acquisition, Valsoft further strengthens its presence in the broadcasting space as we are excited about this industry and are actively looking for other rare opportunities," explained Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire, Valsoft's operational division. "M&I has a proven track record of providing its customers with quality, and we look forward to helping its strong team take M&I to new heights."

De Groot is stepping down from his duties as CEO due to time constraints, understanding that M&I deserves a full-time leader in place to partner with Valsoft's vision for the business.

"The company consists of talented and passionate employees and deserves a manager who can and should be on top of the business, customers and staff all year round, daily," added de Groot. "Unfortunately, due to my other activities and companies, I had less and less time to do so these past years. To help M&I grow and take the necessary next step, I have decided to step down as CEO in addition to the sale to Valsoft. I have the utmost faith in Raymond as my successor."

Raymond Lamphen a well-known figure in the (Dutch) broadcasting industry. He has worked for several broadcasting and media companies, such as Ericsson Broadcast Services.

"Due to my former functions, I know M&I very well and Harold for a fair number of years. From the many conversations we've had on our industry and the future of M&I, we found a lot of common ground. It is an honor to have been asked to pick up this challenging function. I can't wait to start fresh, together with the dynamic and skillful team at M&I, to help the company grow even further in the next few years. With Valsoft as a new owner, I have the utmost confidence we will succeed," says Raymond Lamphen.

About Valsoft

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About M&I Broadcast Services

M&I Broadcast Services makes appealing, mission-critical software for the broadcasting industry. With OmniPlayer they have set a new standard in radio automation and playout software. Most regional and nationwide stations in the Netherlands use OmniPlayer to create, manage, edit, play out and broadcast their content, news, and music flawlessly. With Nimbus Newsroom, they've created software that will let creators, journalists and editors make, edit, and bring news anytime, anywhere and from any device. M&I software is trusted by prominent European media companies such as RTL, DPG Media, Radio Italia and Talpa.

For more information on the companies, please visit https://www.valsoftcorp.com and https://www.mibroadcastservices.nl/.

