Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced it will present new preclinical data highlighting the anti-tumor activity of Wugen's lead memory natural killer (NK) product candidate WU-NK-101 at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress being held June 9-12, 2022, virtually and in-person in Vienna, Austria.

The data highlight preclinical activity of WU-NK-101 supporting its clinical development for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). WU-NK-101 displayed activity against AML cell lines both in vitro and in vivo, and improved homing to the bone marrow. Further, the functional characteristics of WU-NK-101 support the potential development of WU-NK-101 for solid tumors, with data showing resistance to an adverse and immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME).

The details of Wugen's poster presentation at EHA are as follows:

Title: WU-NK-101, An Allogeneic Memory NK Cell, for the Treatment of Relapse or Refractory (R/R) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4:30 5:45 p.m. CEST Abstract Number: P1426

P1426 Presenting Author: Jan Davidson-Moncada, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Wugen

Additional meeting information can be found at www.ehaweb.org/congress.

About WU-NK-101

WU-NK-101 is a novel immunotherapy harnessing the power of memory natural killer (NK) cells to treat liquid and solid tumors. Memory NK cells are hyper-functional, long-lasting immune cells that exhibit enhanced anti-tumor activity. This rare cell population has a superior phenotype, proliferation capacity, and metabolic fitness that makes it better suited for cancer therapy than other NK cell therapies. Wugen is applying its proprietary MonetaTM platform to advance WU-NK-101 as a commercially scalable, off-the-shelf cell therapy for cancer. WU-NK-101 is currently in development for acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and solid tumors.

About Wugen

Wugen, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of off-the-shelf memory natural killer (NK) and CAR-T cell therapies for cancer. Wugen is leveraging its proprietary MonetaTM platform and deep genomic engineering expertise to pioneer a new class of memory NK cell therapies to treat hematological and solid tumor malignancies. For more information, please visit www.wugen.com.

