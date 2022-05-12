HR Tech Disruptor HiBob Partners with Deputy to Streamline Administration of Shift Employees

New product integration eliminates duplicative manual data entry for Bob customers that use Deputy to manage and schedule shift workers

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HR platform and people management disruptor HiBob has joined forces with Deputy , the workforce management app, to support overstretched HR managers and team leaders.

At a time when multiple industries are facing recruitment and employee retention challenges, the integration of the two HR software platforms will help companies and their employees save time by eliminating duplicative manual data entry for HR managers and team leaders. Both tools are used by thousands of businesses around the world to streamline employee administration and provide an easier, more collaborative world at work.

By synchronising data from Bob to Deputy, the product integration allows customers to manage their shift employees in Deputy without having to manually re-enter the data. Using this integration, the customer can create, activate, update, and deactivate a shift employee in one place, saving time and eliminating admin headaches. With the ongoing challenge of attracting and retaining top talent, this partnership enables HR and company leaders to focus on driving an overall positive employee experience.

"With our Deputy partnership, we are pleased to give our customers an enhanced solution for tracking time and attendance for shift work, lifting the administrative burden off of HR professionals. They are relieved of duplicative data entry and can focus their valuable time like retention and hiring," comments Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob. "We believe that modern companies are offering more work flexibility than ever before in regard to when you work, how long you work, and much more - making the Deputy partnership a synergetic solution for increased flexibility. Together, we look forward to giving companies and their people a better overall work experience."

Both serving modern, mid-sized, multinational companies, HiBob and Deputy share commitments to increase employee engagement and productivity. Because of the two companies' dedication to being easy to use, efficient, and streamlined, HiBob and Deputy had many shared clients before the partnership began. The integration allows shared clients to easily sync employee information across the two platforms, while captivating new clients with the appeal of creating seamless HR processes and better employee experience.

David Kelly, General Manager EMEA at Deputy, said: "HR has so many challenges to continue to drive value in difficult circumstances - a skills and workforce crisis with a (rightly) ever more demanding employee base. And who want useful and highly integrated business tools that deliver personalised, relevant information at the right moment. Deputy and HiBob represent this new world of design led apps that employees enjoy."

For more information on the partnership, please click here .

About HiBob

HiBob was founded to modernise HR tech. HiBob's intuitive and data-driven platform, Bob, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, HiBob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and become the HRIS of choice for more than 2,000 modern, midsize and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organisational success. Fast-growing companies across the globe such as Monzo, Happy Socks, Gong, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon Bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

About Deputy

Deputy is on a mission to Simplify Shift Work for millions of workers and businesses worldwide. The company streamlines scheduling, timesheets, tasks and communication for business owners and their workers.

More than 300,00 workplaces globally use Deputy to manage rotas and effectively communicate with employees in real time, providing millions of shift workers with more flexibility and control over their schedules. Deputy's software gives businesses the tools they need to create a thriving workplace.

Visit www.deputy.com , or find us on Twitter , Facebook, the App Store or Google Play for more information.

