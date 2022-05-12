Anzeige
Custodian REIT plc: Directors' purchase of ordinary shares

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Directors' purchase of ordinary shares

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Directors' purchase of ordinary shares 12-May-2022 / 14:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 May 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Directors' purchase of ordinary shares

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on small lot-sizes, announces the purchase of ordinary shares in the Company by all of its Independent Non-Executive Directors.

David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: "I thank my colleagues for the support they have shown the Company in making the purchases detailed below which closer align the Independent Directors' interests with the long-term interests of our shareholders, without impacting their independence. These purchases reflect the Directors' view that the Company's current share price does not sufficiently reflect the true value of its net assets." 

Consideration 
Director      Number of shares purchased GBP000 
Chris Ireland   24,542           25 
Hazel Adam     19,566           20 
David Hunter    10,000           10 
Matthew Thorne   10,000           10 
Elizabeth McMeikan 10,000           10 
          74,108           75

Following these purchases, the Directors' interests in ordinary shares of the Company are: 

Number of shares % holding 
 
Ian Mattioli[1]   4,842,451    1.10% 
Chris Ireland    50,345      0.01% 
David Hunter    39,000      0.01% 
Matthew Thorne   39,000      0.01% 
Elizabeth McMeikan 20,400      0.00% 
Hazel Adam     19,566      0.00% 
 
          5,010,762    1.14%

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company was notified on 10 May 2022 of the following transactions by Non-Executive Directors of the Company relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
                                      Chris Ireland 
                                      Hazel Adam 
a)      Names 
                                      David Hunter 
 
                                      Matthew Thorne 
                                      Elizabeth McMeikan 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
                                      Chris Ireland - Non-Executive Director 
                                      Hazel Adam - Non-Executive Director 
a)      Position/status                        David Hunter - Non-Executive Director 
                                      Matthew Thorne - Non-Executive Director 
                                      Elizabeth McMeikan - Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                      Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                      Custodian REIT plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                      2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                      Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share 
       Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
 
 
                                      GB00BJFLFT45 
b)      Nature of the transactions 
                                      Purchase of Shares 
 
                   Director      Price    Volume 
                   Chris Ireland   101.35 pence 24,542 
                   Hazel Adam     101.65 pence 19,566 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                   David Hunter    101.60 pence 10,000 
 
                   Matthew Thorne   101.80 pence 10,000 
                   Elizabeth McMeikan 101.79 pence 10,000 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume 
                     74,108 
 
 
       - Price 
                     101.58 pence 
 
       Nature of the transactions 
e)                    Purchase of shares 
 
h)      Date of the transactions 
                     10 May 2022 
 
i)      Place of the transactions 
                     London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees       Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
               www.camarco.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Comprising shares held by Ian, his wife and a charitable trust under his control of 2,755,461 and 2,086,990 shares held by other persons closely associated.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 161419 
EQS News ID:  1351401 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351401&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2022 09:57 ET (13:57 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.