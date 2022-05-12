DJ Custodian REIT plc: Directors' purchase of ordinary shares

12 May 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Directors' purchase of ordinary shares

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on small lot-sizes, announces the purchase of ordinary shares in the Company by all of its Independent Non-Executive Directors.

David Hunter, Chairman of the Custodian REIT, commented: "I thank my colleagues for the support they have shown the Company in making the purchases detailed below which closer align the Independent Directors' interests with the long-term interests of our shareholders, without impacting their independence. These purchases reflect the Directors' view that the Company's current share price does not sufficiently reflect the true value of its net assets."

Consideration Director Number of shares purchased GBP000 Chris Ireland 24,542 25 Hazel Adam 19,566 20 David Hunter 10,000 10 Matthew Thorne 10,000 10 Elizabeth McMeikan 10,000 10 74,108 75

Following these purchases, the Directors' interests in ordinary shares of the Company are:

Number of shares % holding Ian Mattioli[1] 4,842,451 1.10% Chris Ireland 50,345 0.01% David Hunter 39,000 0.01% Matthew Thorne 39,000 0.01% Elizabeth McMeikan 20,400 0.00% Hazel Adam 19,566 0.00% 5,010,762 1.14%

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

Disclosure required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations") regarding these purchases is set out below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company was notified on 10 May 2022 of the following transactions by Non-Executive Directors of the Company relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Chris Ireland Hazel Adam a) Names David Hunter Matthew Thorne Elizabeth McMeikan 2 Reason for the notification Chris Ireland - Non-Executive Director Hazel Adam - Non-Executive Director a) Position/status David Hunter - Non-Executive Director Matthew Thorne - Non-Executive Director Elizabeth McMeikan - Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments a) Identification code GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of Shares Director Price Volume Chris Ireland 101.35 pence 24,542 Hazel Adam 101.65 pence 19,566 c) Price(s) and volume(s) David Hunter 101.60 pence 10,000 Matthew Thorne 101.80 pence 10,000 Elizabeth McMeikan 101.79 pence 10,000 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 74,108 - Price 101.58 pence Nature of the transactions e) Purchase of shares h) Date of the transactions 10 May 2022 i) Place of the transactions London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk

[1] Comprising shares held by Ian, his wife and a charitable trust under his control of 2,755,461 and 2,086,990 shares held by other persons closely associated.

