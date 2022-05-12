SunSetter: America's #1 Awning Offers More Ways Than Ever Before To Transform Your Deck or Patio Into an Outdoor Oasis

With the addition of the premium Performance Acrylic fabric line, white frame options, extended projections, and a sun/rain sensor, homeowners can make a big change in a matter of hours

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Sunsetter Products, a Springs Window Fashions company, is providing homeowners with the opportunity to expand their living spaces without the costly undertaking of a remodel. As the market leader in the retractable awning space for over 20 years, SunSetter has expanded its product offering to include over 60 fabric options, white and cream frames, and a 13'1" protection for even greater coverage. These expanded options give homeowners the flexibility to match any home exterior and design style to create an outdoor oasis that is uniquely them.

The incorporation of contemporary, current design trends into the SunSetter line allows modern homeowners to comfortably enjoy their home's outdoor living spaces by transforming their deck or patio into an outdoor oasis- in a matter of hours, not weeks. Paired with SunSetter's new Performance Acrylic fabric line featuring its most premium fabrics, durably engineered to maintain their rich colors and patterns, SunSetter's Platinum Series offers several key features:

10-year limited warranty

100% solution-dyed acrylic fabric that is fade-resistant

Water-repellent and mold and mildew-resistant

Blocks 98% of all UV rays

Now with an optional 13'1" projection from the home, homeowners can have almost 3' more coverage than the standard 10'2" size- allowing even more space for friends and family to gather. To add to the convenience, a new sun/rain sensor will automatically open or close awnings as needed and new cord lengths reach outlets without excess cord or the need for an extension cord.

There has been tremendous growth the last two years in the retractable awning business as homeowners look to transform outdoor spaces and create outdoor sanctuaries and oases where they can live, work and play. Retractable awnings allow for instant sun or shade and can provide a 20-degree temperature difference, creating a comfortable space to reconnect and gather with family and friends.

"We are creating more options to customize our awnings than ever before-and that's something the SunSetter Performance Acrylic line takes to a new level along with all our other new additions in 2022," said Kyle Duea, general manager at SunSetter Awnings. "The SunSetter brand is evolving into a modern solution for homeowners who want to comfortably enjoy all the benefits of their outdoor living space and customize their awning every step of the way."

ABOUT SUNSETTER

A Springs Window Fashions company, SunSetter is a leading brand in the outdoor awning market, helping people comfortably enjoy their home's outdoor living spaces with products that transform their deck or patio into an outdoor oasis. SunSetter's mission is to help people find joy in their outdoor space by offering the best consumer awning experience as America's leading shade solution since its founding in 1988. For more information and free awning fabric swatch samples, visit sunsetter.com .

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

Media Contact:

Alison Boghosian

860-922-3887

aboghosian@mower.com

SOURCE: SunSetter

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701133/Americas-1-Awning-Offers-More-Ways-Than-Ever-Before-To-Transform-Your-Deck-or-Patio-Into-an-Outdoor-Oasis