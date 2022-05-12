Center TRT To Launch Trials On Fat Burning Supplements

LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Center TRT are looking for male volunteers to test the efficacy of commercial fat burners, the trial will take place early 2023 and will be open to participants from the US and the UK.

The weight loss supplement sector is now estimated to be worth $33billion globally. As a result of this new products hit the market at an incredible rate, and an awful lot of them are unproven, and even more are proven to simply not wok.

Dr Mark Watson of Center TRT said "There's a huge variety of so called fat burners on the market, most of which have next to no clinical proof." He continued "at least some use ingredients such as glucomannan, which does mean they can legally make claims to assist weight loss, we tend to consider these amongst the best fat burners for men, but many don't contain even one ingredient that would be considered clinically proven." Added to which "the ones that do often contain little else that would have any effect, we're aiming to see if any of these blends outperform a substantially cheaper alternative of simply a glucomannan pill and caffeine, which is in many cases 90% of each fat burners active ingredients".

"That's not to say that fat burners don't work, in fact some are a good blend of vitamins and functional ingredients, but some of the most egregious examples would barely even qualify as a vitamin pill."

"We're trailing 3 of the markets most popular products, one with glucomannan and stimulants (instant knockout), one with glucomannan and some other supporting ingredients (leanbean), and one with neither glucomannan or stimulants (the US market leader). We expect one to notably outperform caffeine and glucomannan, one to resolve similarly, and the latter (which claims to have done clinical trials, to fail to show any difference)."

Center TRT aims to demonstrate in no uncertain terms, that there is potentially some value in the convenience of fat burning supplements, but these ingredients should be considered a requirement to make any sort of claim on assisting weight loss. This evidence will then be used for consumer education, and advocation against misleading claims of brands that would unscrupulously take advantage of desperate consumers.

To apply for the trials visit

Centertrt.org/Trials.html - registration begins May 27th 2022.

Or email contact@centertrt.org