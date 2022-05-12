Germany's paXos, whose solar roof tiles were bought by Meyer Burger and unveiled last year, has shown off its new "Beaver Tail" terracotta solar tiles at Intersolar 2022.It was big news at last year's Intersolar 2021 when Meyer Burger unveiled its new solar tiles, which were designed by paXos. At Intersolar 2022, paXos is showcasing a range of new innovative applications, including its "Solar Solar Beaver Tail Tiles, which come in black and, more importantly, terracotta. Building-integrated PV (BIPV) is having a strong showing at Intersolar 2022, which is a good sign that the still-niche application ...

