St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #825 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 - Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. VRIC will host more than 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Also presenting are best-selling finance author Robert "Rich Dad" Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced-stage producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. The Golden Hope project hosts a recently discovered zone of lithium-bearing pegmatite dikes that has returned significant grades of Li2O from surface sampling and diamond drilling including 8.4 m grading 0.95% Li2O from GH-22-01. The Grey River project was recently tested with five recon drill holes all of which returned gold values highlighted by 10.58 g/t Au over 1.80 m including 50.13 g/t Au over 0.35 m from GR-21-01.

Sokoman now controls, independently and through the Benton alliance, over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, in Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The Company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project which has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support of the Fleur de Lys project through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

To learn more, please contact:

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO

709-765-1726

tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com

Cathy Hume, VP Corporate Development, Director

416-868-1079 x 251

cathy@chfir.com

Thomas Do, IR Manager, CHF Capital Markets

416-868-1079 x 232

thomas@chfir.com

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals

LinkedIn: @SokomanMineralsCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123793