The Europe data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during 2022-2027.

Market Dynamics

Opportunities Trends

5G to Grow Edge Data Center Investments

Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy

Adoption of Cutting-Edge Ups Battery Technologies

Li-Ion Batteries

Nickel-Zinc Batteries

Prussian Blue Sodium-Ion Batteries

Software-Defined Power and Automation of Power Infrastructure

Rising Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure

Emergence of Fuel Cell Generators

Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

Ecodiesel Generators

Natural Gas Generators

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (Hvo) Fuel

Growth Enablers

Covid-19 on Data Centers

Increasing Data Center Investments

Impact of Tax Incentives

Data Regulations on Data Center Investments

Growing Power Consumption Rack Power Density

Restraints

Location and Supply Chain Constraints

High Cost of Power Efficient Infrastructure

High Maintenance Cost Inefficiency Drives Opex

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

5G will help in increasing edge data center investments. 5G is expected to increasingly be used in enterprise applications and AI integrated platforms in Europe. This is going to impact the data center market in Europe positively.

Increasing procurement of renewable energy will drive the data center power market in Europe. About 25 European cloud and data center operators, including Equinix, Interxion (Digital Realty), OVHcloud, Scaleway Datacenter, Aruba, and others, and 17 industry associations have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact.

The rising adoption of modular power infrastructure is contributing to Europe data center power market share. Modular data centers are a portable solution for implementing data processing capabilities where needed, with a small footprint and a large amount of power over time.

The emergence of fuel cell generators is also positively impacting the European data center power market. In May 2020, Rolls-Royce and Daimler partnered to develop generator systems with hydrogen fuel cells for data centers to run carbon-neutral facilities.

EUROPE DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SEGMENTS

UPS systems are being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. Cooling systems are essential for the smooth operations of data centers since maintaining an optimal temperature will avoid malfunctions caused by overheating. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline.

The increasing deployment of edge data centers with a total power capacity of less than 1 MW leads to the adoption of generator systems with a capacity of 0-1.5 MW. The construction of hyperscale facilities in developing regions will also reduce the need for low-capacity generators in the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Data center operators in Europe have been early adopters of sustainable innovations in power technology, such as ecodiesel and natural gas generators, and HVO fuel. For instance, Interxion (Digital Realty) has started replacing diesel with HVO for powering its backup generators, with the first one being in its PAR08 data center in Paris, France.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Europe market is increasingly adopting software-defined power infrastructure in data centers. For instance, Equinix uses its own data center monitoring software platform, IBX SmartView that provides operators the insights into the data center infrastructure.

Various local governments are supporting the adoption of renewable energy by data center operators in the region. For instance, the French government has approved more than 250 wind and solar power generation projects with a capacity of nearly 2 GW in the country.

KEY VENDORS

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

AEG Power Systems

Aggreko

Aksa Power Generation

Ametek Powervar

Anord Mardix

BACHMANN

BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik

Borri

Bloom Energy

Centiel

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Power Solutions

Enrogen

Exide Technologies

FG Wilson

Fuji Electric

Generac Power Systems

General Electric

Genesal Energy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER

INNIO

Metartec

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panduit

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Pramac

Riello Elettronica

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal Systems

SAFT (Society des Accumulators Fix et de Traction)

Siemens

Socomec

Toshiba Corporation

VYCON

WTI Western Telematic

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

1. The analysis of the Europe Data Center Power market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe Data Center Power market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Europe Data Center Power market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

