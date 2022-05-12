Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt spoke with pv magazine at Intersolar 2022 about its paXos-designed solar tile technology, and why the Swiss company won't make the same mistakes as Tesla when it comes to the European market.One of the advantages of trade shows like Intersolar 2022 is the opportunity to run into just the person you're looking for. Soon after our interview with paXos, Meyer Burger Gunter Erfurt spoke to pv magazine on the show floor. Erfurt was unable to provide a definitive date for the market debut of its new solar tiles, which had previously been earmarked for a 2022 launch. ...

