Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - The 1st IOF International Orthodontic Symposium & Inaugural Meeting will be held from June,3rd ~ 5th, 2022. The meeting will be broadcasted live online and available all around the world. IOF (International Orthodontics Foundation) is an international academic organization in orthodontics and related fields.

The theme of the symposium is "Innovation and Transformation of Orthodontics-Advances in Research & Clinical Practice: A Look into the Future", which aims to focus on the current orthodontic academic progress and the global trends, to guide orthodontists in their field of expertise.

Fifteen elite orthodontic experts from China and across the world will unite to share stimulating presentations and facilitate academic exchanges. The two chairmen, Professor Ravindra Nanda, Editor-in-Chief of the "Progress in Orthodontics" and Adjunct Professor at the Forsyth Institute; and Professor Zhihe Zhao President of the Professor Committee, West China School and Hospital of Stomatology, Sichuan University, will deliver keynote speeches during this symposium.

IOF (International Orthodontics Foundation) is an international academic organization in orthodontics and related fields. Founded by CareCapital Group and a plentitude of professionals in orthodontics and related fields around the world, the Organization is committed to supporting cutting-edge research and providing quality training and education.

Founding members from North America, Europe, and China are devoted to making the foundation an academic platform for the orthodontic industry with international standards and practice, a global vision, and a strong commitment.

The founding members remain focused on improving patient care by providing comprehensive quality training and education, innovative and clinical research grants, and providing an international network to professionals for lifelong learning in orthodontics and related fields.

Globally, especially in many developing countries, there has been an increasingly growing gap between people's health and the supply of the orthodontics industry. According to the founders of IOF, providing high-quality orthodontic treatment for such a big number of patients requires multiple resources gathered together. The IOF experts need to pass on the expertise and they hope to pass on their hard-earned academic achievements and clinical experience to young practitioners all over the world. This will directly influence and promote the future development of the industry. The industry also needs to keep innovating. The industry must continue to effectively improve diagnosis and treatment, working procedures, and patient satisfaction by putting more work into developing and popularizing digital technology, new materials, and new tools. Lastly, the industry needs to create a wide network. An exchange and interaction mechanism for the orthodontic industry around the globe needs to be built so that individuals can share strengths as well as boost cooperation between academic and industrial circles, and build an international chain that includes: innovation, academics, technology, clinics, products, service, and experience. With these values, the industry will truly benefit patients around the world.

These challenges have catalyzed the birth of IOF and inspired this symposium. The 1st IOF International Orthodontics symposium will be held online from June,3rd ~ 5th, and will focus on key issues in the development of orthodontics today. Experts and academic leaders from all around the world, each with their own, unique perspectives will give keynote speeches, and explore solutions together. Additionally, the IOF will be officially inaugurated during the symposium and the first round of applications for the IOF Research Grants will be launched. This will provide more diversified chances for international cooperation between young scholars who are interested in innovative research in the orthodontics industry.

The topics of the symposium consist of four parts, which focus on recent advances in research and clinical practices, and the innovation and transformation of orthodontics and related field. The first part, "Clear Aligner Biomechanics and Treatments", will be discussed by several professors, specifically Chairman Ravindra Nanda, Editor-in-Chief of the "Progress in Orthodontics" and Adjunct Professor at the Forsyth Institute; Dr. Nikhilesh R Vaid, President of the World Federation of Orthodontists; and Professor Jin Zuolin, Director of Orthodontics Department, School of Stomatology of Fourth Military Medical University.

The second part is "Applications of Current 3D Technology in Orthodontics", and will be discussed by Dr. Theodore Eliades, director of the Clinic of Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, and director of the Institute of Oral Biology at the Center of Dental Medicine, University of Zurich; Dr. Bjorn Ludwig, assistant professor of Department of Orthodontics, University of Homburg/Saar; and Professor Fang Bing, director of Orthodontics, Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.

The topic for the third is "Orthodontic Treatments vs Orthognathic Surgeries" by Professor Peter Ngan, Chair of the department of Orthodontics, School of Dentistry, University of West Virginia and Professor Li Weiran, director of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology.

The final topic is "Artificial Intelligence Technology" which will be a discussion with Professor Ching-Chang Ko, chair of Orthodontics Department, Ohio State University; Professor Bai Yuxing, president of Beijing Stomatological Hospital, Capital Medical University; and Professor Zhao Zhihe, president of Professor Committee, West China School and Hospital of Stomatology Sichuan University.

During the symposium, Professor Ravindra Nanda will give a speech entitled "Is Acceleration of Orthodontic Tooth Movement Possible? Failures and Successes?" while Professor Zhihe Zhao will speak on the topic "Establishment of Intelligent Orthodontic Diagnosis and Treatment System". Prof. Kang (Eric) Ting, Executive Director of IOF and professor at the Forsyth Institute, will elaborate on the topic "IOF Research Grants", which will help more scholars and practitioners to get sponsors for their clinical research and development.

IOF warmly welcomes Orthodontists and relevant healthcare professionals to join the first IOF International Orthodontics Symposium online to discuss the theme with top global experts; and to share insights into the global trends, which aims to promote academic exchange between the West and the East and to boost technological innovation in the industry. IOF is committed to be a lifelong partner of orthodontic practitioners for creating shared values and for building a bright future.

