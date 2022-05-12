NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split redemption in Atlas Copco (155/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Atlas Copco AB (Atlas Copco), held on April 26, 2022, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares and one (1) redemption share which will be automatically redeemed at SEK 8.00 per share. The Ex-date is May 13, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Atlas Copco (ATCOA). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1068517