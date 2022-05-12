Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
WKN: 850347 ISIN: US0530151036 
PR Newswire
12.05.2022
Globalization Partners Recognized as Partner of the Year at 2022 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, the leading Global Employment Platform that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, today announced that it has been recognized as Partner of the Year at the 2022 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit. The honor recognized Globalization Partners for their exceptional partnership results that help companies hire talent.

Globalization Partners Recognized as Partner of the Year at 2022 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

"We can't overstate our excitement at receiving this recognition from ADP Marketplace," said Steve Kolnick, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Globalization Partners. "ADP Marketplace allows us to offer our unmatched technology and support to customers enabling them to accelerate their growth plans and hire top talent no matter where they are located in the world."

Globalization Partners' leading Global Employment Platform combines the expertise of technology and their in-country teams, providing:

  • Single Sign on Integration with ADP TotalSource
  • Employee onboarding and everything employment and payroll-related
  • Management of labor and tax law compliance and all payroll filings
  • Competitive benefits packages to strengthen ADP Marketplace customers' ability to attract top talent
  • In-country expertise to answer employee questions and offer support

For more information about Globalization Partners, visit Globalization Partners on ADP Marketplace.

About Globalization Partners
Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, Global Employment Platform supported by our in-house, worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98% customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster. To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Media Contacts:
Karen Pantinas
Globalization Partners
kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

Jason Ledder
ADP
(973) 974-6851
Jason.Ledder@adp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814235/Globalization_Partners_Partner_of_the_Year.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
