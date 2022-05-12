Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
12.05.2022 | 18:41
99 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Atlas Copco (156/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards, and futures in Atlas Copco AB (ATCOA) due to a split redemption. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 155/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also
received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1068532
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
