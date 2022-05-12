Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYAC ISIN: FR0010501692 Ticker-Symbol: 106 
Frankfurt
12.05.22
08:03 Uhr
9,340 Euro
-0,200
-2,10 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERIX GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERIX GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5609,64019:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2022 | 18:53
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appointment of consulting firm Farthouat Finance as independent expert in connection with New Gen Holding's proposed takeover bid followed, if necessary, by a squeeze-out, for the shares of Generix Group

Appointment of consulting firm Farthouat Finance as independent expert in connection with New Gen Holding's proposed takeover bid followed, if necessary, by a squeeze-out, for the shares of Generix Group (GENX - FR0010501692)

On April 22, 2022, it was announced that the top management of Generix Group and Pléiade Investissement and its top managers had entered into exclusive negotiations with the Montefiore Investment fund with the objective to conclude an investment protocol providing for the creation of an ad hoc company ("New Gen Holding") and the subsequent filing of a takeover bid followed, if necessary, by a squeeze-out, for the shares of Generix Group, for a price of 9.50 euros per share, including an additional price of 0.50 euro per share, in the event of a squeeze-out (the "Offer").

In this context, the Supervisory Board of Generix Group has decided to appoint, unanimously and on the recommendation of the ad hoc committee made up of four members of the Supervisory Board (three of whom are independent), the firm Farthouat Finance, represented by Mrs. Marie-Ange Farthouat, as independent expert who will be in charge, in accordance with the provisions of articles 261-1 I, 1°, 2° and 4° and II of the general regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers), of delivering a report on the financial conditions of the proposed Offer.

Negotiations between the parties are proceeding as expected. The parties will keep the market informed of their progress and the next steps in the project.

Attachment

  • PR_Appointment of consulting firm Farthouat Finance_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/66ab4cb1-3204-44c0-840f-c94e2aeff58e)

GENERIX GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.