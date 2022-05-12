Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Extends Warrants

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V:JADE) has approved granting a two year extension to 4,500,000 warrants exercisable at $0.10 per share and expiring on June 17, 2022, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. A total of 630,000 warrants are held by three insiders.

The warrant extension will be communicated to each warrant holder upon receipt of Exchange approval.

