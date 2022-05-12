Robotic-assisted PCI will be prominently featured at the world-leading course in interventional cardiovascular medicine

Corindus, A Siemens Healthineers Company and a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today that it will showcase the CorPath GRX System, the first and only FDA-cleared and CE marked medical device for robotic-assisted coronary interventions, at EuroPCR 2022 through live cases, scientific presentations, and multiple Siemens Healthineers-sponsored symposia. One of the sessions, featuring Professor Dariusz Dudek from the Institute of Cardiology at Jagiellonian University Medical College, will include new clinical data from the NAVIGATE study, a novel, post-market study which evaluated CorPath GRX technIQ automated movements in PCI. EuroPCR is returning to in-person attendance in Paris, France, from May 17-22, 2022.

The course is scheduled to open with a live broadcast of a robotic-assisted PCI case performed at Clinique Pasteur in Toulouse, France, during which the clinical team will utilize a CorPath GRX System. The same day, Siemens Healthineers will host an educational symposium on imaging and robotics, "Personalized coronary intervention with CT-guided robotic-assisted PCI." The session will help attendees understand how coronary CT angiography can bring additional value in the diagnosis of coronary artery disease, pre-procedural planning, and procedural guidance of coronary interventions. It will also include a case demonstration featuring CT angiography and robotic-assisted PCI.

"EuroPCR is a world-leading course in interventional cardiology, and we are pleased to see the growing enthusiasm for robotic technology, as evidenced by the program," said Wayne Markowitz, Worldwide Executive Vice President and Business Head of Corindus. "We're especially excited that Professor Dudek will share new clinical data from the NAVIGATE study. Sharing these initial results with the clinical community marks another step toward continuing our research on procedural automation."

Professor Dudek will present the data as part of the "Innovations in simulation-based training, procedural planning, monitoring and robotic PCI" session. Siemens Healthineers will also host a second educational symposium, "Robotic-assisted intervention: latest clinical insights and applications for complex PCI," featuring interventional cardiologists Dariusz Dudek, Jean Fajadet, Eric Wyffels, and Constantin von zur Mühlen. It will provide an overview of CorPath GRX and technIQ Smart Procedural Automation, as well as robotic training program best practices, novel training techniques using 3D heart flow models, and additional insights on the clinical data from the NAVIGATE study.

"I am pleased to share my findings from the NAVIGATE Study, which indicates promising results for procedural automation in robotic-assisted PCI," Professor Dudek said. "Coronary artery disease is one of the leading causes of death globally, and incorporating new technological advancements, like robotics and automation, can advance precision and safety for both patients and practitioners. I look forward to sharing my experience with CorPath GRX and the benefits the system has to offer at this year's EuroPCR course."

A list of the highlighted sessions and the times they will be taking place is as follows:

The CorPath GRX System with technIQ Smart Procedural Automation will be on display and available for hands-on demonstrations at the Siemens Healthineers booth M49. To learn more, please visit https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/news-and-events/conferences-events-new/euro-pcr.

