KonoSuba X DanMachi Collaboration Event Includes Bonuses, New Rewards and Bosses, Plus DanMachi Character Recruits for Limited Time

Today, leading game publisher Nexon announced free-to-play mobile RPG KonoSuba: Fantastic Days will be teaming up with the popular light novel and manga series, DanMachi, for a limited time crossover event from May 26 to June 9. The anime worlds of KonoSuba: Fantastic Days and DanMachi collide in an all new fantastical encounter!

In DanMachi, a naive adventurer from the city of Orario named Bell Cranel embarks on a perilous quest in the dungeon-like catacombs underneath the city to fight monsters and a mysterious power. Along the way, Bell meets Hestia, a lonely goddess, and Ais Wallenstein, a powerful swordswoman, plus other new friends who act as his guide through the dangerous Dungeon. The KonoSuba: Fantastic Days X DanMachi collaboration treats Konofans to the unique characters and storylines from the worlds of Axel and Orario.

Konofans can pre-register starting May 12 25 here. Once registered, players will be able to earn special rewards through participating in the following events held on the page:

Pre-register for Adventure!: The higher the number of cumulative pre-registers, the richer the rewards will be for all players! Players will be eligible to receive these rewards for each milestone achieved in-game from May 12 25.

The higher the number of cumulative pre-registers, the richer the rewards will be for all players! Players will be eligible to receive these rewards for each milestone achieved in-game from May 12 25. Countdown Bonus : Claim additional 300 Quartz daily as a countdown bonus from May 21 25.

: Claim additional 300 Quartz daily as a countdown bonus from May 21 25. Login Bonuses: From May 26 to June 9, claim special collaboration event login bonuses every day, including two 4? Guaranteed Recruit Tickets, a free 10x Recruit Ticket, and many other reward items during the two week period!

The KonoSuba: Fantastic Days X DanMachi events include:

Goddess Rivalry: DanMachi's goddess, Hestia, faces off against Konosuba's Aqua in a new quest and story!

goddess, Hestia, faces off against Aqua in a new quest and story! Panel Missions : A new feature exclusive to this collaboration event will be introduced that rewards various items and new stones upon clearing missions.

: A new feature exclusive to this collaboration event will be introduced that rewards various items and new stones upon clearing missions. New Universal Missions awaits players whose shared goal and progress depend on the number of defeats of new boss, Minotaur.

awaits players whose shared goal and progress depend on the number of defeats of new boss, Minotaur. A challenging new Dungeon beckons fearless adventurers!

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is published by Nexon in partnership with KonoSuba publisher Kadokawa, and developed by Sumzap. ©2019 N·K/K/KMP ©Sumzap, Inc. ©NEXON All Rights Reserved. ©FO-SBCr/D4

About DanMachi

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (also known as DanMachi for short) is based on Fujino Omori's light novel of the same name which sold more than 12 million copies in total. The story follows the fresh faced Bell Cranel and his growth as he adventures through a giant city called Orario and explores the massive labyrinth "Dungeon" nestled underneath the city.

About KonoSuba: Fantastic Days konosuba.nexon.com

Based on the popular anime series "KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!", KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a free-to-play character-collection RPG for iOS and Android. Featuring fan-favorite characters, including Kazuma Satou, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness, the game follows the storyline from the original novel and includes bespoke characters created exclusively for the game. Last year, the Japanese release of KonoSuba: Fantastic Days saw great success, garnering recognition from players and praise from the KonoSuba fan base.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

