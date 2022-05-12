Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - Australian FX and CFD provider Eightcap has recently announced that it has partnered with TradingView, allowing its clients to trade directly from TradingView's charts into their Eightcap trading accounts. Eightcap's integration with TradingView is the next step for the award-winning broker as it continues to build a home for traders.





Eightcap partners with TradingView



TradingView is a charting platform and social network that attracts over 30 million monthly users globally and has been rated the number one website for investing. The platform enables users to identify and analyse trading patterns using TradingView's customisable charts and allows them to discover hundreds of trade ideas daily by joining TradingView's community of global traders. The integration also ensures that they never miss a price level with easy to set up trading alerts. Users will also be able to test and automate their trading strategy with TradingView's Pine Script programming language.

Eightcap's integration with TradingView provides its clients with a wide range of trading tools to make better-informed trading decisions and have the capability to trade directly via the TradingView charts. Clients will be able to access 12 chart types, including Renko and Point and Figure, rewind the markets and watch the price action unfold and create custom formulas and timeframes. Furthermore, the TradingView platform comes with over 100 pre-built indicators, over 100,000 community built indicators, 50 drawing tools, and more.

Joel Murphy, Eightcap CEO, commented: "Providing our clients with unique trading resources is a priority for us as we continue to build a home for our traders. TradingView is used by millions of traders worldwide, and we are excited about this partnership as it allows our clients to make the most out of TradingView's outstanding charting experience."

Marcus Fetherston, Director of Operations, added, "Our partnership with TradingView is another key milestone for Eightcap, as we are committed to providing our clients with an extensive range of tools and resources before they start trading the global financial markets. This is yet another platform to choose from when opening an account with us. Not only will our clients be able to trade directly into their Eightcap trading account via the TradingView charts, but they will also have access to a large community of traders. This opens them up to a world of trade ideas and market analysis and works hand in hand with our competitive spreads across 1000 + financial instruments."

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the broker's latest product launch; the rollout of over 300 crypto derivatives, including altcoins, crypto-crosses and crypto indices, all with ultra-low spreads. Eightcap has also won several awards in the past year. The most recent one is where the broker was named Best Crypto Broker at the annual AtoZ Markets awards. Eightcap has more in the works as it continues into 2022 to provide its clients with an exceptional trading experience.

About Eightcap

Eightcap is an Australian CFD and FX broker founded in 2009 and offers its clients access to over 1000 financial instruments. Since then, the broker has rapidly expanded and offers derivative products worldwide across FX, Indices, Shares, Commodities and Cryptocurrency CFDs. Eightcap has won several awards over the past couple of years, including Best MT4 Forex Broker Global 2020. The latest addition to the accolades is Best Crypto Broker 2021. The broker is also regulated in multiple jurisdictions including, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). The award-winning support team gives their utmost to clients on a 24/5 basis. Signing up with Eightcap is done in three simple steps and requires a minimum deposit of $100. Deposits can be made in AUD, USD, GBP, EUR, NZD, CAD, and SGD, using credit or debit cards such as Visa/Mastercard, POLi, Wire transfer, BPAY, China UnionPay (uPOP), Skrill, Neteller, BTC, Tether, and PayPal.

Eightcap also has an award-winning partner program. TradingView's integration is set to allow another level of in-depth analysis that can also be utilised for signal sharing. Most of all, bringing this option to the table means that more and more clients feel at ease to settle down and continue their trading journey with Eightcap.

Contact Person:

Mishelle Thurairatnam

Communications Manager

Mishelle.thurairatnam@eightcap.com

