Debra Johnston - Coldwell Banker Realty: Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Presents Exciting New Property in the Best Part of Tuxedo Park

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty, Atlanta's leading luxury realtor , presents a residence offering exceptional privacy in Tuxedo Park. Built by custom builder Jerry Bonner with architects Norman Askins and Yon Pak, and Ed Dougherty as the landscape architect, this property underwent a renovation and upgrade by Shaba Derazi in 2019. Offered for $6,750,000 and surrounded by lush trees and landscaping on 1.76 acres, 420 Valley Road NW presents a private residence with stunning design.

Tucked away on a rare, flat lot at the top of a long, winding drive, this property is located in the best part of Buckhead. Inside, the updated, open design offers a transitional feel that flows throughout the home. With 5-inch-wide oak flooring on both levels and a newly reimagined primary suite, the residence provides a completely private luxury experience. Stunning wall coverings, marble baths, and custom wrought iron hand railings are just a few of the incredible design details that make this home a one-of-a-kind retreat.

A two-story foyer opens to the dining room and offers beautiful views of the residence's private grounds. The dining room also opens to the sunlight-filled living room with a stone fireplace. An almost new kitchen offers gorgeous marble countertops and back splashes, as well as custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. Offering plenty of prep space for cooking, Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, and a wine cooler, entertaining at home is taken to a whole new level. The kitchen is completely open to the great room, which is anchored by a stunning stone fireplace, providing a bright and open space that is ideal for day-to-day living, as well as large scale entertaining.

Upstairs are four-bedroom suites, including the very private primary suite. The bedroom suites are situated off of a large landing with custom library shelving. The primary suite offers dual vanities in the bathroom, a massive walk-in marble rain shower, dual dressing rooms, and a morning kitchen. There is also a walk-up attic with incredibly high ceilings for an additional room or custom dream closet.

The terrace level offers endless possibilities for at home entertaining, whether it be a wine tasting in the 5,000-bottle wine cellar, or a movie night in the well-designed screening room that seats 12-14. There is also a full bar and lounge situated in between the screening room and wine cellar, with incredible design details such as a marble bar, wooden beams, and exposed brick walls that are original to the house. There is also a private guest suite on the terrace level, as well as full home gym with bath and doors leading out to the pool and property.

After training in the gym, walk up the stone steps leading to the heated Pebble tec pool and spa to wind down after your workout. The incredibly private pool and spa have a separate cabana bath and are surrounded by a stone patio. A covered walkway leads from the main laundry room to the three-car garage complete with storage and a complete guest apartment with separate entrance.

Offered with negotiation, homeowners can embrace the existing design and furniture, making the transition that much easier. Built with a hand-cut brick exterior and a slate roof that was made to last a lifetime, this Buckhead property is truly a turn-key residence.

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is a leader in Atlanta's luxury market, with 18 years of real estate experience. She is a consistent top-performing luxury agent, who sold over $70+ million in real estate in 2021 with 26 transactions and more than $320+ million during her entire career with 173 transactions.

Debra represents the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as a Global Luxury Specialist, elevating her offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing approximately 100,000 independent sales associates in approximately 3,000 offices in 40 countries and territories.

Debra is consistently chosen to represent Atlanta's best "Trophy Properties," because of her cutting-edge marketing strategy, discretion with well-known clients such as those in the music and film industry. By partnering with Coldwell Banker, Debra's intention is to increase exposure nationally by representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as a Global Luxury Property Specialist.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her Instagram and YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over eighteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://DebraAJohnston.com .

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 11 offices and 1,200 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

