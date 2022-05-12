KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Inc. Announces Management Restructuring and the Launch of a New Web Site at www.kidoz.net

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today that the following changes will take place with the Kidoz executive management team:

Tarrnie Williams Sr. moving from Executive Chairman to Chairman

Jason Williams moving from Co-CEO to CEO

Eldad Ben Tora moving from Co-CEO to President and GM EMEA

"Kidoz continues to grow at a rapid pace and while our partnership as Co-CEOs of the Company has been a huge success, Eldad & I agree that the correct structure for Kidoz is to change to a single CEO," stated Jason Williams. "As Kidoz continues to develop technology and customers within the broader AdTech and mobile entertainment market, we believe that my North American presence will serve the company best as we align with our partners in that valuable region. I look forward to leading the Company to new heights and continue working closely with Eldad who will be focusing on our continued growth in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and managing our Israeli operations."

"As a founder of Kidoz it's incredible to see the Company's recent performance and growth," stated Eldad Ben Tora. "We see amazing potential for Kidoz on a global scale and must position the Company properly for its next stage of development. I will be working closely with Jason to ensure our upcoming projects are successful and that our investors receive the value they have earned through supporting Kidoz' unique technology and strategy."

Tarrnie Williams Sr. will continue as Chairman of the Kidoz Board of Directors which will remain as presently constituted. "I am extremely pleased with the progress that the Company has achieved. The ability to maintain a focus on free cash flow while rapidly growing the Company, expanding our core technology and launching new product lines is a remarkable achievement. The Company now has three driving sources of revenue: direct agency campaigns; programmatic campaigns; and performance campaigns which together provide the flexibility to secure rapid growth and maintain margin and expense control. With another exciting product launch pending, management agreed that now was the correct time to structure our team for the next phase of growth," said Tarrnie Williams.

The Company will be releasing the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 16th with solid revenue growth, even accounting for the typically slower first quarter of the Kidoz business and the hiring of additional staff in preparation for a busy 2022.

We encourage you to visit the new Kidoz website at www.kidoz.net that is designed to offer a best-in-class user- experience and navigation that allows audiences to learn about the full product portfolio that Kidoz offers.

