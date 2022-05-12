GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter and Year to Date Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) ("the Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced that it will hold an investor update webcast/conference call on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11a.m. EDT to review and discuss its March 31, 2022 Fiscal Second Quarter and Year to Date results. The Company expects to report those results after the close of business on Monday, May 16, 2022. The Company's prepared remarks will be posted on its website www.geegroup.com prior to the call.

Investor Conference Call/Webcast Information

The investor conference call will be webcast, and you should pre-register in advance for the event to view and/or listen via the internet by clicking on the link below to join the conference call/webcast from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up. Questions can be submitted via email after the prepared remarks are delivered with management responding real time. A full replay of the investor conference call/webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

The Audience Event Link for the Conference Call/Webcast is:

Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1549029&tp_key=eb0fbc8f5a

A confirmatory email will be sent to each registrant to acknowledge a successful registration.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now®, SNI Technology®, Legal Now®, SNI Financial®, Staffing Now®, SNI Energy®, and SNI Certes.

