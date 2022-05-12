Windings Inc.: Gore-Windings Supply Agreement Formalizes Strategic Collaboration

NEW ULM, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / On May 5th, Windings Inc and fellow employee-owned company W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) reached a multi-year supply agreement. This agreement recognizes Windings as the preferred provider of motors featuring GORE Magnet Wire for the oil & gas industry providing stability of supply and business continuity for Windings customers. The uniquely insulated GORE Magnet Wire outperforms polyimide coated magnet wire with superior resistance to hydrolysis in harsh conditions such as high temperatures and pressures.

In a joint effort to solve a prevalent industry problem, Windings and Gore worked to create a solution utilizing Gore's technology combined with Windings motor design and production know-how. With proven application in the field Windings & Gore's efforts have proven to be successful.

"This collaboration between Gore and Windings represents an exciting opportunity to introduce a disruptive new technology to the oil & gas industry and with it, solve this long-standing hydrolysis challenge." stated Gore's Global Product Manager Robert Haywood.

Windings' CEO Heather Braimbridge-Cox voiced similar sentiments saying, "Windings' and Gore are renowned for their innovative technology, and exceptional quality. By partnering together, we will push the limits, and usher in a new era for the oil & gas industry."

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 11,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.8 billion. www.gore.com

About Windings Inc.

Windings, Inc. is an employee-owned company headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota. Founded in 1965, Windings strives to power systems and empower lives, providing engineered electromagnetic solutions, including custom rotor and stator components, motors, and generators, for critical applications in a variety of industries. We pride ourselves as leaders and full-service providers in the designing, testing, and manufacturing of electric motors, and related components including rotors, stators, lamination stacks, and insulation systems. Windings partners closely with clients throughout the product development process. In order to be our customers first choice we provide tailored solutions that are optimized for performance and production. Learn more at https://www.windings.com/

