12.05.2022 | 23:32
Signal Gold Inc.: Signal Gold Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Signal Gold Inc., previously Anaconda Mining Inc., ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Signal Gold effective today, immediately following the approval of the related resolution by shareholders at the annual and special meeting. The Company expects that it will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under its new name on or about May 17, 2022, with the new stock symbol "SGNL". Furthermore, all other resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Mary-Lynn Oke

33,711,104

93.781%

2,235,688

6.219%

Rick Howes

33,546,489

93.323%

2,400,303

6.677%

Lewis Lawrick

32,818,971

91.299%

3,127,825

8.701%

P.E. (Ted) Kavanagh

33,516,711

93.240%

2,430,081

6.760%

Kevin Bullock

33,744,075

93.872%

2,202,833

6.128%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The Company is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022 for further details). Signal Gold also operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property, including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Signal Gold Inc.

Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@anacondamining.com

Reseau ProMarket Inc.

Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

SOURCE: Anaconda Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701190/Signal-Gold-Formerly-Anaconda-Mining-Announces-Results-from-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

