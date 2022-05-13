Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - EnerSpar Corp. (TSXV: ENER) (FSE: 5E0) ("EnerSpar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of March 15, 2022, the Company has received court approval for its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company plans to spin out its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1222150 B.C. Ltd (the "Subsidiary"), by way of a dividend-in-kind distributing the securities of the Subsidiary held by the Company pro rata to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). Each Shareholder shall receive one common share in the capital of the Subsidiary (each, a "Distributed Security") for each common share in the capital of the Company (each, an "EnerSpar Share") held by each Shareholder.

The Arrangement was approved by the Shareholders at the annual and special meeting of the Shareholders held on February 7, 2022, and the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia was received on May 11, 2022, by way of a statutory arrangement pursuant to the Business Combination Act (British Columbia).

Shareholders of record as of Tuesday, May 24, 2022, will receive one Distributed Share for each EnerSpar Share held. The distribution date of the issuance of the Distributed Securities will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Complete details of the terms of the Arrangement are set out in the Arrangement Agreement, which was filed by the Company on March 15, 2022 and is available for viewing under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About EnerSpar:

EnerSpar is a Tier II TSXV listed exploration company focused on industrial minerals oriented to current and future energy requirements. Potassic feldspars are especially significant as a hardening agent in today's solar panels and tomorrow's solar shingles. The Subsidiary will carry on its business as an unlisted new entity with all of the assets formerly held by EnerSpar.

