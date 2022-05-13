Das Instrument GU8 GB0002162385 AVIVA PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2022

The instrument GU8 GB0002162385 AVIVA PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2022



Das Instrument FRE DE0005785604 FRESENIUS SE+CO.KGAA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2022

The instrument FRE DE0005785604 FRESENIUS SE+CO.KGAA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2022



Das Instrument CAI CA1360691010 CIBC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2022

The instrument CAI CA1360691010 CIBC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2022



Das Instrument RVKA GB00B1VCP282 OMEGA DIAGNOST.GR. LS-,04 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2022

The instrument RVKA GB00B1VCP282 OMEGA DIAGNOST.GR. LS-,04 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2022

