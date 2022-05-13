POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces the publication of the meeting notice for the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on June 21st, 2022 at 9 am CEST at Collège Hôtel, 5 Place Saint-Paul, 69005 LYON.

The meeting notice, the convening brochure, the 2021 Universal Registration Document and the documents and information mentioned in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial code will be available to shareholders on the Company's website at least 21 days before the Meeting at the following link: https://www.poxelpharma.com/en_us/investors/shareholder-information/annual-general-meeting-documents

Shareholders may vote in person on the day of the Meeting, but may also vote by mail or by proxy without attending the Meeting in person, as follows:

by mail using the voting form; or

by giving proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to any other individual or legal entity.

The detailed procedures for participating remotely and sending written questions beforehand are available in the meeting notice n°57, which was published in the BALO (French legal gazette) dated May 13th, 2022.

The results and presentation for the 2022 Annual General Meeting will be available on Poxel's website www.poxelpharma.com in the Investors/ Shareholder Information/ Annual General Meeting Documents section after the Meeting.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. Poxel has clinical and earlier-stage programs from its adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). PXL770, a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its objectivesFor the rare inherited metabolic disorder, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), the company intends to initiate Phase 2a proof of concept studies with PXL065 and PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class lead product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, has been approved and launched for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments from Sumitomo Pharma. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

