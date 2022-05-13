- (PLX AI) - TotalEnergies Wins Maritime Lease to Develop a 1 GW Offshore Wind farm off North Carolina's Coast.
- • This bid for the development of an offshore wind farm in the Carolina Long Bay area offshore North Carolina was won for a consideration of US$ 160 million by TotalEnergies
- • Located 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) from the coast, the lease covers a 120 square nautical miles area (222 square kilometers) that will generate a capacity of more than 1 GW, enough to provide power to more than 300,000 homes
- • The project is expected to come online by 2030
TOTALENERGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de