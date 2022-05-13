Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
13.05.22
08:05 Uhr
1,046 Euro
+0,022
+2,15 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
13.05.2022 | 08:31
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
                            EUR1.052 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.898 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.022     GBP0.872 
 
                                    GBP0.886195 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.036335

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 706,196,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1653       1.044         XDUB      08:19:17      00058849681TRLO0 
4558       1.044         XDUB      08:19:17      00058849680TRLO0 
496       1.042         XDUB      08:24:43      00058850387TRLO0 
3901       1.042         XDUB      08:24:43      00058850386TRLO0 
3915       1.040         XDUB      08:34:22      00058851068TRLO0 
2000       1.042         XDUB      08:34:22      00058851069TRLO0 
5888       1.042         XDUB      09:04:06      00058852497TRLO0 
2161       1.040         XDUB      09:23:59      00058853110TRLO0 
5000       1.040         XDUB      09:23:59      00058853109TRLO0 
807       1.038         XDUB      09:24:37      00058853125TRLO0 
2310       1.038         XDUB      09:24:37      00058853124TRLO0 
280       1.038         XDUB      09:24:37      00058853123TRLO0 
3204       1.038         XDUB      09:24:37      00058853126TRLO0 
5387       1.038         XDUB      09:24:37      00058853127TRLO0 
4975       1.032         XDUB      09:47:02      00058854039TRLO0 
5654       1.032         XDUB      10:01:33      00058854662TRLO0 
5643       1.034         XDUB      10:29:22      00058855950TRLO0 
5906       1.034         XDUB      11:00:58      00058857436TRLO0 
2801       1.032         XDUB      11:24:06      00058858345TRLO0 
2394       1.032         XDUB      11:24:06      00058858344TRLO0 
2450       1.032         XDUB      12:42:59      00058860620TRLO0 
2752       1.032         XDUB      12:42:59      00058860619TRLO0 
5042       1.032         XDUB      12:42:59      00058860618TRLO0 
3367       1.030         XDUB      12:42:59      00058860622TRLO0 
1852       1.030         XDUB      12:42:59      00058860621TRLO0 
3207       1.024         XDUB      12:51:27      00058860882TRLO0 
2803       1.024         XDUB      12:51:28      00058860885TRLO0 
631       1.022         XDUB      13:28:06      00058862534TRLO0 
2568       1.022         XDUB      13:28:06      00058862533TRLO0 
393       1.022         XDUB      13:28:06      00058862532TRLO0 
2360       1.022         XDUB      13:28:06      00058862531TRLO0 
5046       1.024         XDUB      14:00:39      00058863904TRLO0 
777       1.030         XDUB      14:18:39      00058864826TRLO0 
2000       1.030         XDUB      14:19:08      00058864861TRLO0 
2000       1.030         XDUB      14:19:19      00058864872TRLO0 
182       1.032         XDUB      14:32:53      00058865979TRLO0 
4017       1.032         XDUB      14:32:53      00058865983TRLO0 
4539       1.032         XDUB      14:32:53      00058865982TRLO0 
1405       1.032         XDUB      14:32:53      00058865981TRLO0 
1456       1.032         XDUB      14:32:53      00058865980TRLO0 
5599       1.030         XDUB      14:32:53      00058865984TRLO0 
1160       1.034         XDUB      14:50:49      00058867503TRLO0 
3515       1.034         XDUB      14:50:49      00058867502TRLO0 
1376       1.034         XDUB      14:55:19      00058868077TRLO0 
3637       1.034         XDUB      14:55:19      00058868078TRLO0 
2382       1.042         XDUB      15:28:09      00058871586TRLO0 
3316       1.042         XDUB      15:28:09      00058871585TRLO0 
2000       1.042         XDUB      15:29:44      00058871766TRLO0 
2000       1.042         XDUB      15:30:09      00058871817TRLO0 
2000       1.042         XDUB      15:34:25      00058872207TRLO0 
3185       1.042         XDUB      15:34:32      00058872216TRLO0 
2000       1.042         XDUB      15:44:21      00058873082TRLO0 
799       1.042         XDUB      15:45:55      00058873222TRLO0 
814       1.042         XDUB      15:46:38      00058873260TRLO0 
2000       1.042         XDUB      15:46:38      00058873261TRLO0 
4655       1.044         XDUB      15:56:35      00058874234TRLO0 
20        1.044         XDUB      15:56:35      00058874235TRLO0 
3026       1.044         XDUB      15:56:35      00058874236TRLO0 
200       1.044         XDUB      15:56:35      00058874237TRLO0 
2000       1.052         XDUB      16:13:05      00058876061TRLO0 
3261       1.052         XDUB      16:13:05      00058876062TRLO0 
1431       1.048         XDUB      16:16:45      00058876470TRLO0 
4736       1.048         XDUB      16:18:41      00058876679TRLO0 
1223       1.048         XDUB      16:22:26      00058877141TRLO0 
885       1.048         XDUB      16:22:26      00058877140TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1839       89.70         XLON      08:18:24      00058849568TRLO0 
661       89.70         XLON      08:18:24      00058849567TRLO0 
2500       89.80         XLON      08:18:24      00058849569TRLO0 
1427       89.70         XLON      08:29:51      00058850661TRLO0 
2000       89.30         XLON      08:34:22      00058851070TRLO0 
730       89.40         XLON      08:34:22      00058851071TRLO0 
2710       89.50         XLON      08:56:57      00058852245TRLO0 
2000       89.10         XLON      09:21:13      00058853013TRLO0 
191       88.70         XLON      09:46:01      00058853973TRLO0 
192       88.70         XLON      09:46:01      00058853972TRLO0 
497       88.70         XLON      09:46:01      00058853971TRLO0 
2185       88.70         XLON      09:46:01      00058853974TRLO0 
3088       88.50         XLON      10:03:30      00058854783TRLO0 
699       88.80         XLON      10:29:22      00058855953TRLO0 
1500       88.80         XLON      10:29:22      00058855952TRLO0 
919       88.80         XLON      10:29:22      00058855951TRLO0 
1654       88.30         XLON      11:24:06      00058858343TRLO0 
1116       88.30         XLON      11:24:06      00058858346TRLO0 
2000       88.30         XLON      11:24:06      00058858347TRLO0 
1425       88.50         XLON      11:24:06      00058858348TRLO0 
741       88.50         XLON      12:19:48      00058859954TRLO0 
2000       88.50         XLON      12:19:48      00058859953TRLO0 
803       88.30         XLON      12:42:58      00058860617TRLO0 
2000       88.30         XLON      12:42:58      00058860616TRLO0 
2681       87.50         XLON      13:23:29      00058862318TRLO0 
100       87.50         XLON      13:23:29      00058862317TRLO0 
3021       87.20         XLON      13:40:14      00058863016TRLO0 
462       87.60         XLON      14:13:21      00058864495TRLO0 
606       87.60         XLON      14:13:21      00058864498TRLO0 
777       87.60         XLON      14:13:21      00058864497TRLO0 
1261       87.60         XLON      14:13:21      00058864496TRLO0 
342       87.80         XLON      14:19:21      00058864879TRLO0 
82        87.80         XLON      14:19:21      00058864878TRLO0 
501       87.80         XLON      14:19:21      00058864877TRLO0 
683       87.80         XLON      14:19:21      00058864876TRLO0 
892       87.80         XLON      14:19:21      00058864875TRLO0 
395       87.80         XLON      14:19:21      00058864880TRLO0 
3093       88.20         XLON      14:31:45      00058865865TRLO0 
331       88.20         XLON      14:51:55      00058867683TRLO0 
2105       88.30         XLON      14:55:03      00058868037TRLO0 
75        88.30         XLON      14:55:03      00058868036TRLO0 
854       88.30         XLON      14:55:03      00058868038TRLO0 
2000       88.10         XLON      14:59:51      00058868508TRLO0 
2919       88.50         XLON      15:17:44      00058870181TRLO0 
2866       88.80         XLON      15:28:09      00058871587TRLO0 
3329       88.80         XLON      15:48:20      00058873457TRLO0 
2424       88.80         XLON      15:48:25      00058873468TRLO0 
341       88.80         XLON      15:48:25      00058873469TRLO0 
1358       88.90         XLON      15:59:36      00058874531TRLO0 
1205       88.90         XLON      15:59:36      00058874530TRLO0 
620       88.90         XLON      15:59:36      00058874529TRLO0 
2500       89.50         XLON      16:06:23      00058875293TRLO0 
2300       89.50         XLON      16:10:03      00058875786TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  161427 
EQS News ID:  1351525 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
