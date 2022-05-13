DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 EUR1.052 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.898 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.022 GBP0.872 GBP0.886195 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.036335

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 706,196,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1653 1.044 XDUB 08:19:17 00058849681TRLO0 4558 1.044 XDUB 08:19:17 00058849680TRLO0 496 1.042 XDUB 08:24:43 00058850387TRLO0 3901 1.042 XDUB 08:24:43 00058850386TRLO0 3915 1.040 XDUB 08:34:22 00058851068TRLO0 2000 1.042 XDUB 08:34:22 00058851069TRLO0 5888 1.042 XDUB 09:04:06 00058852497TRLO0 2161 1.040 XDUB 09:23:59 00058853110TRLO0 5000 1.040 XDUB 09:23:59 00058853109TRLO0 807 1.038 XDUB 09:24:37 00058853125TRLO0 2310 1.038 XDUB 09:24:37 00058853124TRLO0 280 1.038 XDUB 09:24:37 00058853123TRLO0 3204 1.038 XDUB 09:24:37 00058853126TRLO0 5387 1.038 XDUB 09:24:37 00058853127TRLO0 4975 1.032 XDUB 09:47:02 00058854039TRLO0 5654 1.032 XDUB 10:01:33 00058854662TRLO0 5643 1.034 XDUB 10:29:22 00058855950TRLO0 5906 1.034 XDUB 11:00:58 00058857436TRLO0 2801 1.032 XDUB 11:24:06 00058858345TRLO0 2394 1.032 XDUB 11:24:06 00058858344TRLO0 2450 1.032 XDUB 12:42:59 00058860620TRLO0 2752 1.032 XDUB 12:42:59 00058860619TRLO0 5042 1.032 XDUB 12:42:59 00058860618TRLO0 3367 1.030 XDUB 12:42:59 00058860622TRLO0 1852 1.030 XDUB 12:42:59 00058860621TRLO0 3207 1.024 XDUB 12:51:27 00058860882TRLO0 2803 1.024 XDUB 12:51:28 00058860885TRLO0 631 1.022 XDUB 13:28:06 00058862534TRLO0 2568 1.022 XDUB 13:28:06 00058862533TRLO0 393 1.022 XDUB 13:28:06 00058862532TRLO0 2360 1.022 XDUB 13:28:06 00058862531TRLO0 5046 1.024 XDUB 14:00:39 00058863904TRLO0 777 1.030 XDUB 14:18:39 00058864826TRLO0 2000 1.030 XDUB 14:19:08 00058864861TRLO0 2000 1.030 XDUB 14:19:19 00058864872TRLO0 182 1.032 XDUB 14:32:53 00058865979TRLO0 4017 1.032 XDUB 14:32:53 00058865983TRLO0 4539 1.032 XDUB 14:32:53 00058865982TRLO0 1405 1.032 XDUB 14:32:53 00058865981TRLO0 1456 1.032 XDUB 14:32:53 00058865980TRLO0 5599 1.030 XDUB 14:32:53 00058865984TRLO0 1160 1.034 XDUB 14:50:49 00058867503TRLO0 3515 1.034 XDUB 14:50:49 00058867502TRLO0 1376 1.034 XDUB 14:55:19 00058868077TRLO0 3637 1.034 XDUB 14:55:19 00058868078TRLO0 2382 1.042 XDUB 15:28:09 00058871586TRLO0 3316 1.042 XDUB 15:28:09 00058871585TRLO0 2000 1.042 XDUB 15:29:44 00058871766TRLO0 2000 1.042 XDUB 15:30:09 00058871817TRLO0 2000 1.042 XDUB 15:34:25 00058872207TRLO0 3185 1.042 XDUB 15:34:32 00058872216TRLO0 2000 1.042 XDUB 15:44:21 00058873082TRLO0 799 1.042 XDUB 15:45:55 00058873222TRLO0 814 1.042 XDUB 15:46:38 00058873260TRLO0 2000 1.042 XDUB 15:46:38 00058873261TRLO0 4655 1.044 XDUB 15:56:35 00058874234TRLO0 20 1.044 XDUB 15:56:35 00058874235TRLO0 3026 1.044 XDUB 15:56:35 00058874236TRLO0 200 1.044 XDUB 15:56:35 00058874237TRLO0 2000 1.052 XDUB 16:13:05 00058876061TRLO0 3261 1.052 XDUB 16:13:05 00058876062TRLO0 1431 1.048 XDUB 16:16:45 00058876470TRLO0 4736 1.048 XDUB 16:18:41 00058876679TRLO0 1223 1.048 XDUB 16:22:26 00058877141TRLO0 885 1.048 XDUB 16:22:26 00058877140TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1839 89.70 XLON 08:18:24 00058849568TRLO0 661 89.70 XLON 08:18:24 00058849567TRLO0 2500 89.80 XLON 08:18:24 00058849569TRLO0 1427 89.70 XLON 08:29:51 00058850661TRLO0 2000 89.30 XLON 08:34:22 00058851070TRLO0 730 89.40 XLON 08:34:22 00058851071TRLO0 2710 89.50 XLON 08:56:57 00058852245TRLO0 2000 89.10 XLON 09:21:13 00058853013TRLO0 191 88.70 XLON 09:46:01 00058853973TRLO0 192 88.70 XLON 09:46:01 00058853972TRLO0 497 88.70 XLON 09:46:01 00058853971TRLO0 2185 88.70 XLON 09:46:01 00058853974TRLO0 3088 88.50 XLON 10:03:30 00058854783TRLO0 699 88.80 XLON 10:29:22 00058855953TRLO0 1500 88.80 XLON 10:29:22 00058855952TRLO0 919 88.80 XLON 10:29:22 00058855951TRLO0 1654 88.30 XLON 11:24:06 00058858343TRLO0 1116 88.30 XLON 11:24:06 00058858346TRLO0 2000 88.30 XLON 11:24:06 00058858347TRLO0 1425 88.50 XLON 11:24:06 00058858348TRLO0 741 88.50 XLON 12:19:48 00058859954TRLO0 2000 88.50 XLON 12:19:48 00058859953TRLO0 803 88.30 XLON 12:42:58 00058860617TRLO0 2000 88.30 XLON 12:42:58 00058860616TRLO0 2681 87.50 XLON 13:23:29 00058862318TRLO0 100 87.50 XLON 13:23:29 00058862317TRLO0 3021 87.20 XLON 13:40:14 00058863016TRLO0 462 87.60 XLON 14:13:21 00058864495TRLO0 606 87.60 XLON 14:13:21 00058864498TRLO0 777 87.60 XLON 14:13:21 00058864497TRLO0 1261 87.60 XLON 14:13:21 00058864496TRLO0 342 87.80 XLON 14:19:21 00058864879TRLO0 82 87.80 XLON 14:19:21 00058864878TRLO0 501 87.80 XLON 14:19:21 00058864877TRLO0 683 87.80 XLON 14:19:21 00058864876TRLO0 892 87.80 XLON 14:19:21 00058864875TRLO0 395 87.80 XLON 14:19:21 00058864880TRLO0 3093 88.20 XLON 14:31:45 00058865865TRLO0 331 88.20 XLON 14:51:55 00058867683TRLO0 2105 88.30 XLON 14:55:03 00058868037TRLO0 75 88.30 XLON 14:55:03 00058868036TRLO0 854 88.30 XLON 14:55:03 00058868038TRLO0 2000 88.10 XLON 14:59:51 00058868508TRLO0 2919 88.50 XLON 15:17:44 00058870181TRLO0 2866 88.80 XLON 15:28:09 00058871587TRLO0 3329 88.80 XLON 15:48:20 00058873457TRLO0 2424 88.80 XLON 15:48:25 00058873468TRLO0 341 88.80 XLON 15:48:25 00058873469TRLO0 1358 88.90 XLON 15:59:36 00058874531TRLO0 1205 88.90 XLON 15:59:36 00058874530TRLO0 620 88.90 XLON 15:59:36 00058874529TRLO0 2500 89.50 XLON 16:06:23 00058875293TRLO0 2300 89.50 XLON 16:10:03 00058875786TRLO0

