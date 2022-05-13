Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Witted Megacorp to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

May 13, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Witted Megacorp Plc shares (short name: WITTED) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Witted Megacorp is the 36th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022 and it represents the fifth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. Witted is a new generation software development company that helps customers build successful software development teams and aims to create collaboration across the IT supplier field. The revenue of Witted Megacorp group in 2021 was EUR 30 million. The group employs about 400 IT professionals full-time, some as independent consultants and some as employees. Witted has companies in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and United States and executes projects in several markets. For more information Harri Sieppi, CEO of Witted Megacorp, comments: "Witted's mission is to build a better IT working life for both the employees and the companies. Our goal is a world where all developers are happy in their jobs. Our way of achieving that is building workplaces that suit each IT expert's individual preferences and life circumstances. This enables the companies to thrive, too." "We are pleased to welcome Witted Megacorp to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Henrik Husman. "Despite the uncertain market situation, the company's IPO was oversubscribed very quickly. We congratulate Witted Megacorp for the successful IPO, and we look forward to follow them as a listed company." Witted Megacorp has appointed Sisu Partners Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com