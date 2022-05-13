- (PLX AI) - XXL says Pål Wibe to step down as CEO in XXL ASA from Sept. 1
- • XXL says CEO leaves after disagreement with board about priorities and the road ahead
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,892
|0,926
|08:59
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:46
|XXL CEO Leaves After Disagreement with Board on Priorities
|(PLX AI) - XXL says Pål Wibe to step down as CEO in XXL ASA from Sept. 1• XXL says CEO leaves after disagreement with board about priorities and the road ahead
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|XXL ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
|27.04.
|XXL ASA - Annual Report 2021
|27.04.
|XXL Q1 EBITDA NOK 75 Million vs. Estimate NOK 99 Million
|(PLX AI) - XXL Q1 revenue NOK 1,984 million vs. estimate NOK 1,990 million.
► Artikel lesen
|12.04.
|XXL ASA - Invitation to presentation of the first quarter 2022 results
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|XXL ASA
|0,897
|-1,48 %