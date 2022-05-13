- (PLX AI) - Optomed shares rose 6% at the open after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Free cash flow should improve in the second half of the year as R&D expenses drop, while demand improves significantly, Kepler said
- • Strong growth should continue in both of Optomed's segments as the pandemic effects subside and amid new product launches in 2023: Kepler
- • Price target EUR 6.50 implies 78% upside
