- (PLX AI) - Sweco shares jumped 6% in early trading after analysts at Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Sweco has a substantial opportunity to raise profitability by improving prices, raising efficiency, and making new platform acquisitions, Danske said
- • The company has started to deliver on pricing in Q1, and after valuation multiples have plummeted, the company is ripe for a comeback: Danske
- • Price target remains SEK 140, with 27% implied upside from yesterday's closing price
SWECO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de