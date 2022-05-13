ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Appointment of new auditor

13 May 2022

Change of auditor

The board of Anglesey Mining plc announces the appointment, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, of UHY Farrelly Dawe White ("UHY FDW") as its new independent auditor with immediate effect for the financial year ending 31 March 2022. The re-appointment of UHY FDW for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, the company's previous auditor, Mazars LLP, has deposited with the company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors.

The board wishes to thank Mazars for its services and support during its years as auditor to the company.

