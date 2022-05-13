Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
WKN: 893094 ISIN: US6934831099 Ticker-Symbol: PKX 
Tradegate
12.05.22
19:44 Uhr
50,000 Euro
-1,00
-1,96 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
POSCO HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POSCO HOLDINGS INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,5052,5011:56
51,0052,0010:03
PR Newswire
13.05.2022 | 10:52
110 Leser
POSCO Holdings cooperates with Prologium to lead solid-state battery market

- Co-developing anode materials, silicon cathode materials, and solid electrolytes for solid-state batteries and establishing a global supply system

- Strengthening the competitiveness of next-generation secondary battery materials and expanding business portfolio through cooperation with Prologium

SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POSCO Holdings has decided to cooperate with Prologium solid-state battery manufacture, to develop core materials for next-generation secondary batteries.

POSCO HOLDINGS CI

POSCO Holdings signed an agreement on the 12th to invest in Prologium and to co-develop cathode materials, silicon cathode materials, solid electrolytes for solid-state batteries, and establish a global supply system.

Founded in 2006, Prologium developed solid-state batteries in 2012 and is selling them to manufacturers of small IT devices such as smartwatches. The company is also attracting investment from global investment companies and co-developing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles with major automakers such as Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Whereas in conventional secondary batteries, electricity is generated and charged through liquid electrolytes between the anode and cathode electrodes of the battery, a "solid-state battery" is a next-generation battery that replaces the liquid electrolytes between the battery's anode and cathode with a solid and eliminates a separator, which can secure safety and increase energy density.

POSCO Holdings is securing its capabilities to develop materials such as high-capacity anode materials and silicon anode materials that can be applied to solid-state batteries and has strengthened its capabilities to develop next-generation secondary battery materials by establishing POSCO JK SOLID SOLUTION at the beginning of this year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817408/POSCO_HOLDING_CI.jpg

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.