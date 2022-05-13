Samyang Foods takes part in KPOP.FLEX to be held in Frankfurt, Germany

Promotion of Korean ramen such as Buldak

SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Foods announced on May 13 that it will participate in the KPOP.FLEX Korea Festival to be held in Frankfurt, Germany from May 14th to 15th to promote Buldak, Korean noodles that has a secret spicy sauce.

The KPOP.FLEX Korea Festival, hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Frankfurt/M and the Korea Tourism Organization, is a large-scale Korean festival where people can experience Korean culture and K-pop related events and activities. The main event which will be held in the form of a K-Pop concert will be held during the two-day event, and will feature performances from EXO Kai, NCT Dream, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, Mamadou, etc.

Samyang Foods plans to establish a Buldak promotional booth at the festival and will introduce the Buldak brand to K-pop fans in Europe.

During the event, Samyang Foods collaborated with a local German chef to develop a localized dish using Buldak and a carbonara-flavored Buldak which will be served as samples at food trucks. In addition, various Buldak merchandise will be presented through a photo event for social media.

An official from Samyang Foods said, "The Buldak brand will captivate the locals' palates at Europe's largest Korean festival which is being held for the first time post covid-19." He added, "We will hold an event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launching of Buldak and further strengthen K-Food's brand awareness to global consumers."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815562/Samyang_Foods_introduces_Buldak_at_Europe_s_largest_K_Pop_festival.jpg