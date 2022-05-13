Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871485 ISIN: IT0003056386 Ticker-Symbol: PNF 
Frankfurt
13.05.22
08:01 Uhr
0,822 Euro
+0,010
+1,23 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PININFARINA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PININFARINA SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8120,86811:53
PR Newswire
13.05.2022 | 11:04
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pininfarina launches its first ever NFT Collection dedicated to the Modulo

TORINO, Italy, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pininfarina is unveiling a stunning NFT Collection focused on one of the most iconic and futuristic automotive designs of all time - the Pininfarina Modulo concept car.

Pininfarina's fist NFT Collection dedicated to the Modulo

The Pininfarina Modulo NFTs, in collaboration with 1of1, the luxury NFT specialists - powered by ARTM Technologies - in the development of solutions for the Metaverse, and with the iconic musician, Sasha Sirota, will be offered as a series of five pieces of art, which will then be auctioned by RM Sotheby's within a dedicated online auction on 24-26 May, 2022, please click HERE.

The NFT Collection is inspired by the original "one-off" sketches of the Modulo, preserved till now in Pininfarina's private archive, and developed with the active collaboration of the Pininfarina design Team.

Each unique NFT comprises a package of artistic and experiential components that allow NFT owners to become part of the Pininfarina's iconic legacy by having access to a range of benefits and extra-ordinary contents.

Each NFT will be characterized by an artistic video-animation featuring original soundtracks and a unique period setting with each NFT presenting Modulo in a different context, respectively set within five distinct decades ranging from the 1970s through to 2020.

Each NFT will furthermore showcase original content such as the sketches of the original and rare drawings and real-world exclusive experiences (including a reserved visit to the company museum accompanied by Pininfarina's Chairman, Paolo Pininfarina) and private sessions with the design team. In addition, NFT owners will possess a unique digital replica of the Pininfarina Modulo - the very first Pininfarina car ready for life in the Metaverse. The owners will also be presented with framed, physical artworks of the Modulo relating to each of the NFT packages.

"We are proud that our first NFT Collection is dedicated to give a new life to the Modulo. The concept car designed in 1970 is a manifesto of Pininfarina vision: beauty and innovation to design the future", Chairman Paolo Pininfarina.

"We enter the NFT world with the intention of exploring its boundaries and opportunities. The metaverse is an area we can make a significant contribution to by having been producers of cutting-edge creativity for 90 years. Our immense creative archive, the ability to imagine the future of design using the most advanced technologies open up new avenues for the further economic enhancement of our brand", Silvio Angori, Pininfarina CEO.

Discover: https://youtu.be/7eVnfIDKtVs

Pininfarina_SPA_Logo

Pininfarina's fist NFT Collection dedicated to the Modulo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817241/Modulo_NFT_00s.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817242/Modulo_NFT_70s.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834384/Pininfarina_SPA_Logo.jpg

PININFARINA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.