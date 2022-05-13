Aptean Inc.: Aptean Routing & Scheduling Solution Named Market Leader in Route Planning Software by FeaturedCustomers

Aptean Routing & Scheduling in the Cloud Ranks First in Customer Success Report

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 13, 2022, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that its Routing and Scheduling solution has been named a Route Planning Software Market Leader in FeaturedCustomers' Spring 2022 Customer Success Report. Aptean Routing & Scheduling Paragon Edition is ranked first in the report, which is based on hundreds of verified customer reference submissions. Market Leaders are noted as vendors with the highest ratio of customer reference content, content quality score and social media presence relative to company size.



Aptean Routing & Scheduling is an advanced route planning, scheduling and tracking solution proven to reduce costs, increase visibility, simplify compliance and improve customer service. With advanced features that support strategic modeling, including "what-if" scenarios, and fleet integration that views the entire fleet as a single integrated resource, Aptean Routing & Scheduling helps organizations create the most efficient routes possible.

"The effective and efficient fleet management delivered through Aptean Routing & Scheduling software has a significant, measurable impact on our customers' profitability. Our solution in the cloud also provides enhanced security and can scale with our customers as they grow," said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. "We're pleased that Aptean Routing & Scheduling has been named the top Market Leader in Route Planning Software by FeaturedCustomers. This recognition, based on the positive experiences shared by so many of our customers, underscores Aptean's commitment to deliver unrivaled, purpose-built solutions and a superior customer experience."

Click hereto learn how Aptean Routing & Scheduling helps our customers optimize operations and meet customer expectations.

