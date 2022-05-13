LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Transaction in Own Shares

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

13 May 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

Share Repurchase Programme

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Lancashire") today announces that, further to the announcement made in the Company's Q1 2022 Trading Statement dated 28 April 2022, it will commence a share repurchase programme of its common shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") up to a maximum consideration of US$18,777,000 (the "Aggregate Purchase Price") (the "Programme").

Lancashire announces that it has entered into an instruction to Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc ("MorganStanley") in relation to the purchase by Morgan Stanley, acting as riskless principal during the period commencing on 16 May 2022 and ending no later than 24 June 2022, of up to 3,000,000 Shares for an aggregate amount of no greater than the Aggregate Purchase Price and the simultaneous on-sale of such Shares by Morgan Stanley to Lancashire.

Any purchase of Shares in relation to this announcement will be executed in accordance with the relevant regulations (including but not limited to the Listing Rules) and Lancashire's general authority, as granted by shareholders at Lancashire's AGM held on the 27 April 2022, to make market purchases of Shares. Lancashire will announce any market repurchase of Shares no later than 7.30 a.m. on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred. Shares purchased under the Programme will be used to satisfy a number of future exercises of awards under the Company's Restricted Share Scheme.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

See further the "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Financial

Strength

Rating (1) Financial Strength

Outlook (1) Long Term

Issuer

Rating (2) A.M. Best A (Excellent) Stable Bbb+ S&P Global Ratings A- Stable BBB Moody's A3 Stable Baa2

(1) Financial Strength Rating and Financial Strength Outlook apply to Lancashire Insurance Company Limited and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited.

(2) Long Term Issuer Rating applies to Lancashire Holdings Limited.

Lancashire Syndicates Limited benefits from Lloyd's ratings: A.M. Best: A (Excellent); S&P Global

Ratings: A+ (Strong); and Fitch: AA- (Very Strong).

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.8 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

