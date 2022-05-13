Conference and Exhibition Will Explore Key Industry Topics, Including Private Networks, Cloud, Open RAN, AI and Edge
Netcracker Technology announced today that it is a Super Platinum Sponsor at the Big 5G Event 2022, taking place in Austin, Texas from May 16-18. The conference and exhibition will focus on the 5G market, including new business models and innovations, and what's next for the telecom industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Netcracker-sponsored alpine skier Andrew Kurka, a gold medalist and member of the U.S. Paralympic Ski Team, at Netcracker's booth (#302).
Netcracker will participate in multiple speaking sessions on recent 5G trends and use cases, including groundbreaking RAN projects with parent company NEC, as well as conversations with customers:
Discussing 5G Business Models and Technical Needs of the Enterprise Market
Tuesday, May 17 12:00-12:40 PM CDT
Speaker: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker
Software, Services and the Cloud
Tuesday, May 17 2:15-3:00 PM CDT
Speaker: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker
Spotlight: Cox Communications
Tuesday, May 17 3:55-4:10 PM CDT
Speaker: William Richardson, Director of New Growth Development, Cox Communications
Moderator: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker
T-Mobile Wholesale: The 5G Journey Towards Growth
Wednesday, May 18 11:55 AM-12:10 PM CDT
Speakers:
- Dan Thygesen, SVP and GM of Wholesale Platforms, T-Mobile
- Wise Chou, Senior Director and Head of Strategy Planning, T-Mobile
- Emil Liedtke, Senior Director and Head of Operations Marketing, T-Mobile
Moderator: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker
About Netcracker Technology
Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.
For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005019/en/
Contacts:
Anita Karvé
Netcracker Technology
MediaGroup@netcracker.com