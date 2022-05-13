Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG): Maschsee Lake Festival News - News about Germany's biggest lake festival!

HANNOVER, Germany, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-year break, the 35th Maschsee Lake Festival in Hannover can once again be held between 27 July and 14 August 2022. International cuisine, boat trips along the banks, relaxed evenings with views out over the Maschsee or strolling along the six kilometres of promenade lining the banks will again generate that holiday feeling in the heart of the city for 19 days.

Hannover Veranstaltungs GmbH (HVG) is particularly pleased to have secured dedicated businesses for the hospitality areas in the face of the current challenges.

HVG chief executive Hans Nolte says: "Following the two-year gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the economic and social effects of the current crisis, we are busy organising the Maschsee Lake Festival in the time-honoured way. Despite all the uncertainties in various areas, we will once again be able to promise Maschsee Lake Festival fans a unique atmosphere with loads of new and different countries and cuisines - an absolute summer highlight for residents and visitors."

The HVG today presents the following new country concepts for the 20.000 m² in total area set aside for gastronomy for this year's culinary voyage at the Maschsee Lake Festival:

https://www.visit-hannover.com/en/Maschsee-Lake-Festival

Table reservations online:

Reservations for private or social occasions at the individual restaurants can now be made. An overview of the contact addresses can be called up online.

The normal opening times for the hospitality venues begin at 2 pm from Monday to Saturday and on Sundays from the earlier time of 11 am.

This year's Maschsee Lake Festival programme will be published at the start of July.



