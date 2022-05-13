Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an assignment agreement for a 100% undivided interest (the "Acquisition") of 13 undersurface crown grants covering ~2.3 km2 beneath the Company's Dalvenie mineral occurrence (the "Dalvenie Zone") located on Torr's 100% owned Latham Copper-Gold Project (Figure 1). The Dalvenie Zone is ideally situated 30 kilometres (km) south of the town of Dease Lake in northwest BC and is road-accessible through ~2.0 km of gravel road leading west from Highway 37. The Dalvenie Zone is highly prospective for epithermal and porphyry-style mineralization as it parallels a regional copper-gold porphyry trend that includes the Company's Gnat Pass copper porphyry deposit ~8 km to the north (Figure 1). Torr's highway-accessible 689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project is located within the prolific Golden Triangle region of northern BC.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "The acquisition of the Dalvenie Zone crown grants provides a potential km-scale copper-gold-silver exploration target within the Latham Project that Torr plans to better define with the near-term completion of our historical data compilation. As at our Gnat Pass copper-porphyry deposit the Dalvenie Zone is ideally situated adjacent to Highway 37, providing unparalleled accessibility and substantial exploration upside to our upcoming 2022 field program."





Figure 1. Dalvenie Zone exploration target with undersurface Crown Grant locations.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/123883_c503a32fc46ca920_001full.jpg

Acquisition of Undersurface Crown Grants

The Acquisition by the Company of certain crown granted undersurface rights (the "Crown Grants") overlain by the Latham Project in northern British Columbia was completed through an assignment agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") dated March 25, 2022 with Dr. Joyce Clearihue, an arm's length third party. The 13 mineral claims are all British Columbia undersurface Crown Grants owned by Dr. Joyce Clearihue (the "Assignor") registered as district lots (DL) 3537, 3538, 3539, 3540, 3541, 3542, 3543, 3544, 3545, 3446, 3547, 3548, 3549. The coincident overlying MTO surface mineral claims and mineral rights are 100% owned by Torr Metals Inc. Under the terms of the Assignment Agreement, the Company paid cash consideration in the amount of $25,000 plus the cost of transferring the title of the undersurface Crown Grants to the Company. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Acquisition.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

